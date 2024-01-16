Cyril Ramaphosa Champions South Africa-Israel Case at ICJ

In a landmark move, South Africa, led by the African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa, has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a ruling on the escalating violence and human tragedy unfolding in Gaza. South Africa has raised the question whether these events amount to genocide, presenting an 84-page document to the ICJ arguing that Israel is contravening the 1948 Geneva Conventions.

South Africa's Stance

In his address, President Ramaphosa emphasized the party's stance on the Palestinian issue, urging an immediate ceasefire in the assault on Gaza and a two-state solution respecting the 1967 borders. South Africa's actions have garnered substantial support, however, Ramaphosa's intentions are under domestic scrutiny.

The Case Before ICJ

The proceedings were initiated by South Africa against Israel before the ICJ, alleging that Israel has perpetrated genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. South Africa has requested provisional measures of protection from the ICJ, and the case stands as an opportunity to provide clear answers on whether Israel is committing genocide. The South African legal team comprises prominent figures, and the submission equates Israel's actions to apartheid. Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC President, has also likened Israel's actions to apartheid.

Global Implications

