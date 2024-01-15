en English
Economy

Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings

In a significant move to address the mounting concerns over the high energy prices in the Eurozone, Makis Keravnos, the Minister of Finance of Cyprus, participated in the Eurogroup meeting held in Brussels on January 15. The key agenda of this meeting revolved around devising strategies to curb the detrimental effects of escalating energy prices on the Eurozone’s competitiveness.

Exchange of Views at the Eurogroup Meeting

The meeting served as a platform for an extensive exchange of views among the Eurozone Finance Ministers. Discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representatives were also a part of this meeting, focusing on the recent economic conditions in the Eurozone.

Role of Keravnos in the ECOFIN Council Meeting

On January 16, Keravnos represented Cyprus at the ECOFIN Council meeting. The meeting was significant in outlining the Belgian Presidency’s priorities for the Council of the EU for the first half of 2024. The primary aim of the ECOFIN meeting was to finalize conclusions about the 2024 economic policy priorities, forming an integral part of the European Semester’s coordination process.

Deliberating the Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Apart from discussing economic policy priorities, the ministers also deliberated on the economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The invasion led by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has resulted in the loss of most of its European energy market, comprising crude oil, refined products, and natural gas. As a result, Russia has been forced to seek alternative markets, with some success noticed in India, but undoubtedly at a significant cost.

The diversion of crude and refined products to India has come with substantial discounts, thereby impacting Russia’s oil industry adversely. Furthermore, Russia’s gas market in Europe has also been lost, rendering significant investment in gas reserves useless. Russia is now compelled to explore new markets to make up for its lost European markets, with a primary focus on India and potentially China. However, the transmission of natural gas to India poses considerable challenges owing to geographical constraints.

This shift in energy markets has triggered a renewed emphasis on demand restraint, energy efficiency, and investment in renewables in Europe. This development holds potential implications for the future energy dynamics in the Eurozone and beyond.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

