en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cyprus

Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally’s Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally’s Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans

In a significant development, hundreds of protestors marched to the Akrotiri British base in Cyprus, expressing their vehement opposition against its use as a platform for military actions in the Gaza conflict. The protestors, organized by the Cyprus Peace Council, denounced the base for turning Cyprus into an “aggressive launch pad”.

Akrotiri Base: A Threat to Cyprus’ Security?

The demonstrators, reportedly numbering around 500, accused the British airbase of posing a constant danger to the security of Cyprus and its people. They demanded the immediate closure of such bases, handing a written message to a British officer at the gate to further express their disapproval. The Akrotiri airbase is said to have been used for transferring military equipment to Israel and launching bomb attacks on the Houthi militia in Yemen. This, the council argues, makes the British bases in Cyprus complicit in the airstrikes against the people of the region.

Political Developments: Democratic Rally Gears up for Elections

In the political arena, the Democratic Rally (Disy) is preparing for the upcoming elections. The party has finalized 90% of its candidate list for local government and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). Party leader Annita Demetriou confirmed the selection, indicating that the party is ready to engage in the electoral process.

Financial Outlook: Addressing Non-performing Loans

On the economic front, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos underscored the critical importance of reducing non-performing loans within the banking sector. He affirmed that addressing this issue is paramount for the real economy to function without hindrances. This echoes a wider call for fiscal responsibility and economic stability in the country.

These events, indicative of the current social, political, and economic climate in Cyprus, are part of the key issues addressed in the Cyprus Beat briefing by the Cyprus Mail.

0
Cyprus Finance Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cyprus

See more
31 mins ago
Filipino Engineer Rescued from High Seas by Philippine Coast Guard
In an exceptional display of maritime emergency response, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) executed a successful rescue operation for a Filipino chief engineer aboard the MV Agia Valentini, a Cyprus-registered vessel. The engineer, identified as Danilo Perez Lozada, started experiencing critical medical issues while the ship was en route from Singapore to Manila. A Race
Filipino Engineer Rescued from High Seas by Philippine Coast Guard
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
1 day ago
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Paphos Municipality Cracks Down on Unpaid Water Bills
31 mins ago
Paphos Municipality Cracks Down on Unpaid Water Bills
Cultural Decentralization Program 2024: A Boost for Rural Cultural Development
1 hour ago
Cultural Decentralization Program 2024: A Boost for Rural Cultural Development
Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest at RAF Akrotiri Over Airstrikes in Yemen
17 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian Activists Protest at RAF Akrotiri Over Airstrikes in Yemen
Latest Headlines
World News
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
9 seconds
Germany Funds CEPRE for Women's Reproductive Health Research
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
28 seconds
Hrithik Roshan to Champion Prime Volleyball League as Brand Ambassador
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
32 seconds
Umar Osman's NCAA Admission Delay: Setback or Advantage?
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
37 seconds
Revolutionizing Skincare: The Rise of Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
49 seconds
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
1 min
Conflicting Accounts of Fan Altercation with Ghana Team Manager Chris Hughton
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
2 mins
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
3 mins
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
4 mins
Resignations of Ivy League Presidents Stoke Debates on Equality and Political Ideologies in Academia
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
15 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app