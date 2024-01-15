Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally’s Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans

In a significant development, hundreds of protestors marched to the Akrotiri British base in Cyprus, expressing their vehement opposition against its use as a platform for military actions in the Gaza conflict. The protestors, organized by the Cyprus Peace Council, denounced the base for turning Cyprus into an “aggressive launch pad”.

Akrotiri Base: A Threat to Cyprus’ Security?

The demonstrators, reportedly numbering around 500, accused the British airbase of posing a constant danger to the security of Cyprus and its people. They demanded the immediate closure of such bases, handing a written message to a British officer at the gate to further express their disapproval. The Akrotiri airbase is said to have been used for transferring military equipment to Israel and launching bomb attacks on the Houthi militia in Yemen. This, the council argues, makes the British bases in Cyprus complicit in the airstrikes against the people of the region.

Political Developments: Democratic Rally Gears up for Elections

In the political arena, the Democratic Rally (Disy) is preparing for the upcoming elections. The party has finalized 90% of its candidate list for local government and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). Party leader Annita Demetriou confirmed the selection, indicating that the party is ready to engage in the electoral process.

Financial Outlook: Addressing Non-performing Loans

On the economic front, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos underscored the critical importance of reducing non-performing loans within the banking sector. He affirmed that addressing this issue is paramount for the real economy to function without hindrances. This echoes a wider call for fiscal responsibility and economic stability in the country.

These events, indicative of the current social, political, and economic climate in Cyprus, are part of the key issues addressed in the Cyprus Beat briefing by the Cyprus Mail.