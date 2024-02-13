Cyclone Gabrielle's Heartbreaking Toll: A Mother's Plea for Change

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, a mother's heartache echoes through the devastated landscapes of New Zealand. Ivy Collins, a vibrant 2-year-old girl, was tragically swept away in the floodwaters, her life cut short by the cyclone's wrath. Her mother, Ella Collins, is adamant that this devastating loss could have been prevented.

A Preventable Tragedy

Ella Collins firmly believes that the tragedy was preventable. "One phone call could have saved seven lives and spared my family from this immense trauma," she says, her voice filled with a mix of grief and anger. The Collins family, along with their neighbors, found themselves in a dangerous situation during the cyclone, which led to the toddler being swept away and tragically found dead the next morning.

Anger and Regret

Their neighbor, Garry Foley, shares Ella's sentiments. He is angry at the Hastings District Council for not issuing evacuation orders the day before the cyclone hit. "We had no warning, no time to prepare or evacuate," Foley says. His words reflect the growing frustration and dissatisfaction among the affected community towards the authorities' response.

Questions and Reviews

Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle acknowledges the community's concerns. He confirms that reviews of decision-making during the event are underway and findings are due in the coming months. This step towards accountability, however, does little to ease the pain of those who have lost loved ones.

Cyclone Gabrielle, described as one of New Zealand's worst weather disasters in modern history, claimed 11 lives, injured 2000 people, displaced more than 10,500 individuals, and caused up to $14.5 billion in damages. The cyclone's unique formation and impacts, including significant erosion of beaches and extensive landslides, left an indelible mark on the country's landscape and its people.

As the nation rebuilds and heals, the echoes of Ella Collins' heartache serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of timely action and effective disaster management. The tragedy of Ivy Collins' loss underscores the urgent need for improved flood warning systems and evacuation protocols, to prevent such catastrophes from occurring in the future.

In the end, it is not just about the numbers and statistics of a disaster. It's about the human stories that lie behind them, the lives that are forever changed, and the lessons that must be learned to ensure a safer future for all.

