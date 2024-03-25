Cyclone Gabrielle Exposes Flaws in Hawke's Bay Civil Defence, Urgent Overhaul Recommended

An independent review led by former police commissioner Mike Bush has unveiled critical shortcomings in Hawke's Bay's Civil Defence response to Cyclone Gabrielle, calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the emergency management system. The report, made public on Monday, highlighted a lack of preparation and situational awareness that left the region vulnerable to the cyclone's devastating impact.

Advertisment

Insufficient Preparedness and Response

The review meticulously outlined how the severity, speed, and scale of Cyclone Gabrielle caught officials off guard, emphasizing the need for more robust disaster planning and readiness. Despite having plans that appeared sound, the operational details necessary to manage such a catastrophic event were missing. This gap, compounded by the breakdown of power and communication lines, significantly hampered the emergency response efforts.

Call for National System Overhaul

Advertisment

Mike Bush's findings were stern regarding the national emergency management framework, labeling it unfit for purpose and a setup for failure. The report put forth 75 recommendations, with nine identified as 'Tier 1' priorities, which include developing comprehensive regional disaster reduction and readiness plans and advocating for significant changes to the national Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) system. These recommendations aim to address both regional and national deficiencies in disaster response capabilities.

Regional Commitment to Change

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Joint Committee has embraced the review's findings, signaling a readiness to undertake the suggested comprehensive reforms. The proposed changes are seen as critical to ensuring the region's resilience against future disasters, with the committee already initiating improvements. These include boosting Civil Defence funding, establishing community hubs, and enhancing emergency management personnel training. The commitment to a complete overhaul reflects a proactive approach to transforming Hawke's Bay's emergency management landscape.