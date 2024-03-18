Cycling Advocates Decry Government's Transport Policies as Barrier to Progress

Amid growing concerns over climate change and sustainable urban development, a national cycling conference in Wellington has become a focal point for debate over New Zealand's transport policy directions. Hundreds of cycling and walking advocates gathered at the Tākina event centre, voicing frustration with the government's recent pivot away from green transport initiatives. The event highlighted a collective call for a reevaluation of transport priorities to include more support for low-carbon, active transport options.

Advertisment

Community Backlash Against Funding Cuts

Participants at the 2 Walk and Cycle conference expressed dismay over the government's draft policy statement, which notably demoted climate change as a strategic priority in the wider transport sector. Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Yadana Saw pointed out that despite the central government slashing funds for significant public transport projects, the community's desire for sustainable transport solutions remains strong. Advocates at the conference, including representatives from local councils and businesses, discussed potential strategies to overcome the financial and political hurdles impeding the progress of bike lanes and walkways.

Advocates Call for Visionary Leadership

Advertisment

Leaders within the cycling community, such as Cycling Action Network chairperson Alex Dyer and Bike Auckland chairperson Karen Horrman, criticized the government for lacking vision and leadership in transport planning. They argued that the focus on road-only connections neglects the safety and accessibility of cyclists and pedestrians. With more individuals opting for bicycles as their mode of transport, the call for the government and its agencies to prioritize the safety of these road users has intensified. The conference served as a rallying point for those seeking to influence a shift towards more inclusive and environmentally friendly transport policies.

Exploring Solutions Amidst Political Challenges

The 2 Walk and Cycle conference not only highlighted the dissatisfaction with current government policies but also fostered discussions on innovative solutions to promote cycling and walking as viable daily transportation options. By examining successful models from other countries and brainstorming localized adaptations, attendees explored how New Zealand could transition towards a more sustainable and health-conscious transport infrastructure. Despite the current political climate, the strong turnout and passionate debates at the conference underscored a resilient commitment to transforming New Zealand's transport landscape.