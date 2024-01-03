en English
Cybersecurity

Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
In the aftermath of the 2023 Prince Edward Island general election, a disconcerting reality emerged. Female and gender-diverse candidates reported experiencing cyberbullying, a form of technology-facilitated violence, according to a study conducted by the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government. This unsettling revelation not only sheds light on the digital harassment faced by candidates during the election phase but also raises questions about the future involvement of women and gender-diverse individuals in politics.

Uncovering the Harassment

The coalition undertook surveys and interviews with 53 candidates, unveiling that two-thirds of the 12 participants who agreed to interviews faced online harassment. The severity of these incidents varied, with three cases being egregious enough to warrant reporting to the police. The instances of cyberbullying ranged from anonymous threats to hate speech and even threats of physical violence, underscoring the multifaceted nature of digital abuse.

Online Threats: A Borderless Concern

Notably, some instances of harassment stemmed from outside the province, highlighting the borderless nature of online abuse. One illustrative case involved a candidate who faced criticism from a religious institution based outside P.E.I. The institution lambasted the candidate’s political stance on abortion, intensifying the discussion around the safety and respect of political figures in the digital landscape.

Electoral Outcome and Impact on Future Politics

In the election, seven women marked their victory—six from the Progressive Conservatives and one from the Green party, in contrast to twenty men. This gender disparity, coupled with the cyberbullying incidents, sparks concern for the future participation of women and gender-diverse individuals in politics. The prospect of facing online harassment could potentially deter these groups from political involvement.

A Call for Cyberbullying Policies

Interestingly, the coalition’s report unveiled that none of the political parties on the island had established cyberbullying policies at the time. This revelation has sparked interest among these parties in developing such policies. The coalition’s executive director, Sarah Outram, underscored the additional stress induced by cyberbullying during the election period and the complexity of addressing such threats, ranging from blocking perpetrators to involving law enforcement agencies.

