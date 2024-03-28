Customs FOU Zone 'B' Kaduna Seizes Contraband Worth N769m, Intensifies Anti-Smuggling Efforts

The Federal Operations Unit Zone 'B' of the Nigeria Customs Service in Kaduna has announced a significant achievement in its ongoing anti-smuggling operations. Between February 17 and March 28, 2024, the unit recorded 98 seizures including contraband rice, used shoes, petroleum products, and vehicles, amounting to a duty-paid value of N769 million.

Advertisment

Comptroller Dalha Wada Chedi highlighted the unit's vigilance and innovation in combatting smuggling techniques, such as disguising contraband rice as flour. The unit's determination remains unwavering despite facing attacks and demonstrations by smugglers and their cohorts.

Diverse Seizures Reflect Broad Smuggling Activities

The array of seized items underscores the vast scope of smuggling activities faced by the Customs Service. From 698 bags of foreign parboiled rice to 12 used vehicles and even unregistered organic fertilizer, the seizures reflect a wide range of contraband goods. The unit's strategic use of intelligence and effective enforcement tactics has been crucial in these accomplishments.

Advertisment

Public Awareness and Compliance Encouraged

Comptroller Chedi also addressed the issue of altering vehicle identification numbers (VIN), urging the public to be vigilant when purchasing vehicles. He promoted the use of a 90-day window granted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, allowing vehicle owners to regularize their documentation without penalty. This initiative aims to encourage compliance with customs laws and support Nigerians during economic hardships.

Customs Service's Commitment to National Economy

The ongoing efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service, particularly the FOU Zone 'B', demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting the national economy and promoting legal trade. The support from the Customs leadership and the government's policy adjustments show a unified approach to tackling smuggling and facilitating compliance among the citizenry.

The recent seizures and the customs service's proactive measures reflect a significant stride in the battle against smuggling. By seizing contraband goods and encouraging lawful trade practices, the Nigeria Customs Service plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation's economic interests and public health.