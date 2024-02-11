Beaumont Under Fire for Job Posting, Sparks Transparency Debate

Currituck County Commissioner Paul Beaumont stands on the precipice of censure and removal from two advisory board positions. His alleged transgression? Unilaterally posting a job listing for the county manager position without the board's knowledge or consent.

Board Chairman Bob White asserts that Beaumont's actions constitute a violation of his office. The controversial job listing, White claims, was published behind the backs of the board members, a move he deems unacceptable.

However, Beaumont offers a different narrative. He insists that his actions were part of a passive background search for potential candidates. Moreover, he maintains that he had the chairman's permission to conduct this search. The county manager position, currently held by Ike McRee, has since been renewed for three years.

The Legal Quagmire: A Question of Procedure

County Attorney Megan Morgan has weighed in on the situation, stating that the written notice of nonrenewal was insufficient. Furthermore, she asserts that no vote was taken in open session to formalize nonrenewal. This legal perspective adds another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation.

The future of Commissioner Beaumont's tenure on the advisory boards hangs in the balance. The Currituck County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on a censure resolution next week. The outcome of this vote could determine whether Beaumont continues to serve in his current capacities.

As the story unfolds, the people of Currituck County wait with bated breath. The implications of this situation extend far beyond the immediate issue of the county manager position. It raises questions about transparency, accountability, and the boundaries of a commissioner's authority.

Regardless of the board's decision, one thing is clear: the actions of Commissioner Beaumont have sparked a debate that will reverberate throughout Currituck County and potentially reshape its political landscape.