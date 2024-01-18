Curfew Enacted in Comoros Amid Protests Over Presidential Election

The political landscape in the Comorian archipelago has been thrust into turmoil following the re-election of President Azali Assoumani, leading to violent protests and the imposition of an overnight curfew. The unrest began in the aftermath of the presidential election on Sunday, where Assoumani secured a fourth five-year term despite facing five opponents.

Unrest and Government Response

The announcement of Assoumani's victory by the electoral body of Comoros sparked widespread protests, particularly in the capital, Moroni, and its northern parts. These demonstrations escalated into clashes with the military, who deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds. The protests, characterized by their intensity and persistence, continued into the early hours of Thursday, prompting the Comorian government to enforce a curfew.

The opposition has outrightly rejected Assoumani's re-election, alleging large-scale fraud and demanding that the election results be annulled. This rejection has fueled the civil unrest, with young demonstrators organizing themselves to continue protests against the government despite the curfew and the internet disruptions. The opposition's call for the cancellation of the election results and the government's subsequent arrests of several protesters have further aggravated the situation.

History of Political Unrest

Comoros, known for its political volatility, has seen more than 20 coups or attempted coups since its independence in 1975. President Assoumani, a former coup leader turned civilian president, has faced criticism for his increasingly autocratic rule and economic policies. His decision to change the constitution to sidestep term limits and his alleged crackdown on dissent have drawn national and international condemnation.

The current unrest is reflective of the country's ongoing tensions surrounding the electoral process, the administration's attempt to maintain order, and the people's demand for democracy and respect for freedom of speech. As Comoros grapples with this political crisis, the rest of the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution.