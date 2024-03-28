CUPE Saskatchewan President Accuses Premier Moe of Endangering 2SLGBTQI+ Rights

Kent Peterson, the first openly gay president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Saskatchewan, has publicly denounced Premier Scott Moe and his government, labeling them as a significant threat to the rights and safety of 2SLGBTQI+ individuals in the province. Representing approximately 31,000 members across health care, education, and municipal sectors, Peterson's bold statement underscores a growing concern over the province's legislative direction concerning queer and trans rights.

Advertisment

Concerns Over Legislation and Policy

Peterson criticizes the Saskatchewan Party's track record on LGBTQ rights, pointing to a series of anti-2SLGBTQI+ laws, policies, and the strategic use of the notwithstanding clause to bypass legal scrutiny over school pronoun policies. Examples cited include attempts by former Premier Brad Wall to pass legislation allowing marriage commissioners to opt out of performing same-sex marriages on religious grounds, a move that was ultimately challenged and defeated. These actions, according to Peterson, have contributed to a hostile environment for queer people in Saskatchewan.

Call for Legislative Change and Election Goals

Advertisment

Amidst these challenges, Peterson advocates for the passage of legislation to allow the formation of gender and sexuality alliances in schools, aiming to create safe spaces for young 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. He also criticizes the government's manipulation of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission, alleging that the appointment of underqualified individuals aligned with the Saskatchewan Party has undermined the commission's integrity. With a provincial election on the horizon, Peterson urges voters to support progressive candidates, including endorsing Carla Beck and the Saskatchewan NDP, to ensure the protection of human rights and worker rights.

Government Response and Public Reaction

In response to Peterson's statement, Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre expressed disappointment over what she described as a "partisan, inflammatory" press release, asserting that the government has amended pay discrimination provisions to protect LGBTQ employees. However, Peterson's call to action remains a rallying cry for many within the province seeking a shift towards more inclusive and protective policies for 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. As the election approaches, the debate over the government's stance on LGBTQ rights and its impact on the community continues to intensify.

As this narrative unfolds, the implications of Peterson's accusations and the government's response highlight a critical juncture in Saskatchewan's political and social landscape. The outcome of the upcoming election could significantly influence the direction of 2SLGBTQI+ rights and protections in the province, underscoring the importance of leadership committed to upholding the dignity and safety of all its citizens.