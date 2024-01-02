en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for ‘boat’ symbol

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for ‘boat’ symbol

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cumilla City Corporation, Md Shamsul Alam, finds himself in the spotlight as allegations regarding illegal election activities arise. The election inquiry committee has served Alam with a show-cause notice, demanding an explanation for his alleged participation and support for a specific symbol, ‘boat’, in the forthcoming election.

The notice was issued by the Chairman of the Electoral Inquiry Committee for the Cumilla-6 (Sadar) constituency, Joint District Judge Md Siraj Uddin Iqbal. The accused was ordered to present himself at the inquiry committee’s temporary office for providing clarification regarding the accusations.

Defiance in the Face of Accusations: The CEO’s Response

Shamsul Alam responded to the serious allegations with a statement denying any involvement in such activities. He stated, “As a government official, I have no reason to campaign for a certain symbol. These allegations are baseless. I am yet to receive an official copy of the show-cause notice.” He humbly stated he would provide further elaboration once he receives documented allegations.

Origination of the Allegations: An Independent Candidate’s Complaint

In the inquiry committee’s letter, they referenced a complaint filed on 1 January by Anjum Sultana Seema, an independent candidate (eagle symbol). The complaint suggests the CEO attended a campaign event at the Collectorate School and College where he purportedly rallied for the Awami League (boat symbol) candidate.

The notice further accuses Shamsul Alam of touring various government educational institutions in support of the boat symbol, pushing faculty to remain present during closures for backing the boat’s campaign.

Investigations Ahead: Potential Implications

If the allegations are indeed found to be true, this could have massive implications not only for Md Shamsul Alam but also for the democratic process as a whole in the Cumilla-6 constituency. Such scenarios underline the importance of fairness and transparency in electoral processes and the critical role government officials play in maintaining them.

0
Bangladesh Elections Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow

By Muhammad Jawad

Temporary Gas Supply Suspension in Dhaka Due to Pipeline Replacement Works

By Muhammad Jawad

A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run

By Muhammad Jawad

IGP announces cash rewards up to Tk1 lakh for info on 'election saboteurs'

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach H ...
@Bangladesh · 14 mins
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach H ...
heart comment 0
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election

By Muhammad Jawad

Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi

By Muhammad Jawad

Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi
Six arrested with arms in Chattogram

By Muhammad Jawad

Six arrested with arms in Chattogram
Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online Electronics Retail

By Muhammad Jawad

Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online Electronics Retail
Latest Headlines
World News
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
18 seconds
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
22 seconds
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
30 seconds
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
31 seconds
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
32 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
33 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
35 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
46 seconds
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
Tayvion Robinson to Showcase Skills at the 2024 Hula Bowl
48 seconds
Tayvion Robinson to Showcase Skills at the 2024 Hula Bowl
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
33 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app