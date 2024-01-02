Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for ‘boat’ symbol

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cumilla City Corporation, Md Shamsul Alam, finds himself in the spotlight as allegations regarding illegal election activities arise. The election inquiry committee has served Alam with a show-cause notice, demanding an explanation for his alleged participation and support for a specific symbol, ‘boat’, in the forthcoming election.

The notice was issued by the Chairman of the Electoral Inquiry Committee for the Cumilla-6 (Sadar) constituency, Joint District Judge Md Siraj Uddin Iqbal. The accused was ordered to present himself at the inquiry committee’s temporary office for providing clarification regarding the accusations.

Defiance in the Face of Accusations: The CEO’s Response

Shamsul Alam responded to the serious allegations with a statement denying any involvement in such activities. He stated, “As a government official, I have no reason to campaign for a certain symbol. These allegations are baseless. I am yet to receive an official copy of the show-cause notice.” He humbly stated he would provide further elaboration once he receives documented allegations.

Origination of the Allegations: An Independent Candidate’s Complaint

In the inquiry committee’s letter, they referenced a complaint filed on 1 January by Anjum Sultana Seema, an independent candidate (eagle symbol). The complaint suggests the CEO attended a campaign event at the Collectorate School and College where he purportedly rallied for the Awami League (boat symbol) candidate.

The notice further accuses Shamsul Alam of touring various government educational institutions in support of the boat symbol, pushing faculty to remain present during closures for backing the boat’s campaign.

Investigations Ahead: Potential Implications

If the allegations are indeed found to be true, this could have massive implications not only for Md Shamsul Alam but also for the democratic process as a whole in the Cumilla-6 constituency. Such scenarios underline the importance of fairness and transparency in electoral processes and the critical role government officials play in maintaining them.