Cumilla City Corporation by-polls begin with low voter turnout, alleged irregularities

The Cumilla City Corporation by-elections on March 9, 2024, began amidst concerns over low voter turnout and multiple allegations of voting irregularities. The competition heated up with the involvement of key figures such as Tahsin Bahar Suchona, representing the bus symbol, amidst claims of unfair practices and security concerns.

Advertisment

Electoral Dynamics and Candidate Presence

From the early hours, the streets of Cumilla saw a subdued number of voters, juxtaposed against the visible presence of supporters for Tahsin Bahar Suchona. Notably, activists from Victoria College Chhatra League were stationed at strategic points, raising tensions and questions about the fairness of the electoral process. Other candidates, including Monirul Haque Sakku (table clock symbol), Nizam Uddin Kaiser (horse symbol), and Noor Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim (elephant symbol), reported instances of their supporters being barred from entering polling stations, pointing to a compromised voting environment.

Security Measures and Official Actions

Advertisment

In response to the unfolding situation, the election saw the deployment of an extensive security apparatus, including BGB, RAB, and police forces, aimed at ensuring peace and order. Despite the heightened security, scuffles and disruptions were reported, necessitating additional police intervention at several centers. The Returning Officer Forhad Hossen acknowledged the complaints and assured that necessary actions were being taken to address the irregularities and maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Voter Turnout and Electoral Outlook

The by-elections, vital for determining the leadership in Cumilla City Corporation, saw a notable dampening in voter enthusiasm, attributed to the alleged irregularities and security concerns. With 242,458 registered voters, the turnout figures will be crucial in understanding the public's faith in the electoral mechanism and the future political landscape of Cumilla. As the day progressed, the focus remained on ensuring a fair and peaceful voting process, with all eyes on how these challenges would be navigated.

Today's by-elections in Cumilla City Corporation are more than just about choosing a new mayor; they are a litmus test for democracy and electoral integrity in the face of adversity. As the community and candidates await the results, the broader implications for electoral trust and political engagement in Cumilla loom large, setting a precedent for future polls.