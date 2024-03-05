Cumberland Voters Decide on $40M Affordable Housing Amid Intense Debate

In a pivotal moment for affordable housing, Cumberland residents cast their votes on a contentious $40 million development project. With more than 1,800 absentee ballots requested, the town hall saw a constant stream of voters, reflecting the community's high interest in the proposal aimed at addressing the affordable housing crisis.

Community Divided Over Affordable Housing

Supporters, like Richard Briggs, argue the necessity of affordable housing, citing the unattainability of home ownership for many, especially younger couples. Conversely, opponents raise concerns about the project's size, location, and potential impacts on taxes and school overcrowding. The debate has sparked the formation of Citizens for Responsible Housing, a group opposing the proposal, highlighting the deep divide within the community over how to best accommodate growth while maintaining quality of life.

Details of the Proposal

The Westbrook Development Corporation's proposal outlines the construction of three buildings with 107 units, 36 of which are designated for seniors. Targeting households earning less than 60% of the area median income, the project aims to provide much-needed relief in a suburb known for its high median household income and home sale prices. The development would occupy town-owned land, with funding primarily through federal low-income housing tax credits, illustrating the complex interplay of local decision-making and federal support in addressing housing affordability.

While some residents, like Brian Nam-Sonenstein, found arguments against the proposal unpersuasive, others expressed concerns about the development's proximity to local amenities and the speed of the proposal's introduction. The referendum not only serves as a barometer for community support of affordable housing but also as a critical reflection on Cumberland's identity and values. As voting continues until 8 p.m., the outcome will significantly influence the town's approach to inclusivity, diversity, and economic barriers to living in Cumberland.