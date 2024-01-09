Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected

In the lead-up to the 2024 council elections in Sydney’s Cumberland Council, Steve Christou, a local councillor and former mayor, has ignited a debate by pledging to eliminate Indigenous ceremonies if his party, Our Local Community, secures a majority. Christou argues that Welcome to Country and Indigenous smoking ceremonies, traditional practices in Australia, do not align with the multicultural face of Cumberland, where Indigenous people account for less than 1% of the population.

Redirecting Focus to Housing and Living Costs

Christou’s controversial stance is underpinned by the objective of redirecting the council’s attention towards more pressing issues affecting the community. He believes that the time and resources spent on these ceremonies would be better utilised in addressing the cost of living crisis and housing affordability, critical issues plaguing families in the area.

Residents’ Rejection of Voice to Parliament Referendum

Supporting his stance, Christou referenced the rejection of the Voice to Parliament referendum by Cumberland residents, interpreting it as a sign of the electorate’s resistance towards Indigenous issues. This move is not without precedent, as other councils in South Australia, including the City of Playford and the Northern Areas Council, have similarly limited or entirely removed verbal Acknowledgements of Country from their meetings.

Criticism from Indigenous Elders

Despite the justifications provided, Christou’s decision has faced criticism. Indigenous elder Parry Agius condemned these decisions, underscoring the importance of these acknowledgements. He argues that such practices play a crucial role in acknowledging the history of Aboriginal people before colonization and fostering understanding and respect for the nation’s Indigenous heritage.