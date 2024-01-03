Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections

In a recent display of political engagement and commitment to service, Çukurova Mayor Soner Çetin paid a visit to Dörtler District, a trip that became an opportunity to interact with local residents and monitor ongoing infrastructural developments. The Mayor, who was warmly welcomed by the community, used the occasion to address constituent concerns, make new commitments, and reflect on his tenure.

Service Over Politics

Emphasizing a decade-long service to the community, Mayor Çetin highlighted the annual mass openings that have become a staple of his administration. These include the recent ninth event held on the symbolic date of August 30, Victory Day, and plans for a tenth gathering before the upcoming elections. The Mayor stressed his administration’s dedication to prioritizing service over politics, proudly noting the equal and fair distribution of services to all constituents. This approach, he stated, had earned him a significant lead over his political party in the previous elections, with a 20 percentage point advantage.

Asphalt Paving and Beyond

Mayor Çetin’s visit to Dörtler was primarily to inspect the asphalt paving operations in the district, a project that he confirmed would continue as weather conditions permit. However, the trip also became an opportunity for him to engage with the residents, sharing tea and conversation while listening to their concerns and requests. Among the issues raised was a call for more sports facilities in the district, a request that the Mayor promptly addressed by directing his team to identify a suitable location for such a development.

A Call for Continued Support

With local elections looming, the political atmosphere in Çukurova is charged. Despite this, Mayor Çetin remains hopeful for continued support, citing his track record of service and the positive reception he received during his visit to Dörtler. He urged constituents to remember his administration’s commitment to them and their needs, a commitment he plans to uphold if re-elected on March 31.