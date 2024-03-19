Cuban President Díaz-Canel Slams U.S. Amid Protests Over Food, Power Shortages

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized the United States for its "interventionist" stance and "contempt" toward Cuba in a rare interview with NBC News, amidst widespread protests across the island. The protests, driven by severe shortages of food and power, have sparked a heated exchange between the two nations, with the U.S. dismissing Cuba's accusations as "absurd."

Roots of the Unrest

For over 65 years, Cuba has been subjected to a U.S. embargo, which Díaz-Canel identifies as the primary provocateur of the current economic hardships and subsequent protests. Despite the embargo's complexity, involving certain allowances for food and medicine exports under special licenses, its impact on Cuba's economy is undeniable. These economic challenges, exacerbated by recent unpopular austerity measures and price hikes, have led to significant public outcry for basic necessities and greater freedoms.

International Reactions and Accusations

The Cuban government's response to the protests has drawn international attention, particularly from the U.S., which has voiced its support for the Cuban people's demands for human rights and dignity. However, Díaz-Canel rebuffs claims that the protests signal a potential collapse of the revolution, asserting the strength and resilience of Cuba's revolutionary identity against external pressures.

A Deeper Divide

The current crisis highlights the ongoing tension between Cuba and the U.S., with both sides holding steadfast to their narratives. While the U.S. points to Cuba's economic mismanagement as a significant driver of the crisis, Cuba accuses the U.S. of exacerbating its economic woes through the embargo. This standoff not only complicates diplomatic relations but also deepens the hardships faced by the Cuban populace, caught in the crossfire of this geopolitical dispute.