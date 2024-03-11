Cuban Playwright Yunior Garcia Aguilera Warns of Imminent Social Explosion Amid Crisis

Cuban playwright and activist, Yunior Garcia Aguilera, has sounded an alarm over the deteriorating conditions in Cuba, predicting an unavoidable social explosion due to the ongoing crisis. Aguilera, who fled to Spain in 2021 following harassment by state security, highlighted the severe shortages of electricity, food, medicine, and the absence of fundamental rights and freedoms as catalysts for the impending unrest. His assertion comes amid reports of protests in several Cuban provinces sparked by extensive power outages.

Escalating Tensions and Public Outcry

Independent journalists have documented recent protests in the municipalities of Florida, Patabano, and the Alcides Pino neighborhood due to the worsening power cuts, some lasting over 12 hours. The lack of electricity has also hampered internet services, complicating efforts to broadcast or publish videos of the demonstrations. These protests are not isolated incidents; similar expressions of discontent were observed on June 11 and in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in September 2022. In a notable instance, residents of Florida took to the streets during a blackout, challenging the narrative of peace and tranquility promoted by local authorities on social media.

Government Response and Power Crisis

The Electricity Union of Cuba (UNE) recently announced a 24-hour blackout attributed to a capacity shortage exceeding 1,400 MW, highlighting the gravity of the power crisis. Efforts to restore service have been met with limited success, and the capital, previously less affected, has begun experiencing prolonged blackouts. This has led to the implementation of planned daily four-hour power outages in Havana, signifying a significant escalation in the energy crisis gripping the island.

Looking Forward: Implications and International Attention

As the situation in Cuba continues to deteriorate, the international community's role becomes increasingly critical. Aguilera's call to action underscores the urgent need for global awareness and support for the Cuban people amidst this growing crisis. The potential for a social explosion in Cuba highlights not only the immediate humanitarian concerns but also the broader implications for regional stability and international relations. The coming weeks and months will be pivotal in determining the trajectory of Cuba's socio-political landscape and the international response to its people's plight.