Cuban Diaspora: Strengthening Ties and Fostering Identity at the UN Mission

At the Cuban Mission at the United Nations, a cross-section of professors, artists, scientists, and emigrants convened for a critical dialogue. The focus: enhancing relations between Cubans residing abroad and those living in Cuba. This meeting, a melting pot of diverse perspectives, bore witness to the evolving narrative of Cuba's diaspora and their ties to the homeland.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Diaspora Relations

The attendees, a conglomerate of Cuban expatriates from various walks of life, engaged in a riveting conversation about multiple facets of the diaspora experience. The discourse ranged from pragmatic issues such as the facilitation of document processes, including passports, to the potential for fostering increased academic, cultural, and scientific exchanges. All of these elements interweave to form the complex tapestry of the Cuban diaspora's relationship with their homeland.

Voices of the New Generation

Among the topics explored, one theme echoed prominently: the connection with the newer generation of Cubans. Born overseas to Cuban parents, these individuals offer a unique perspective on Cuban heritage. Despite geographical distances and generational shifts, they continue to identify with their Cuban roots, highlighting the enduring strength of cultural ties.

The Continuum of Dialogue

This meeting did not exist in isolation. Instead, it served as an extension of dialogues from the 4th Conference on the Nation and Emigration, which was held in Havana in November 2023. The gathering aimed to collate and consider the perspectives of those unable to attend the original conference, ensuring that every voice in the diaspora narrative is heard.

The meeting was presided over by Cuba's first deputy foreign minister and permanent representative at the UN, Gerardo Pealver. Other notable attendees included Alternate Representative and Ambassador Yuri Gala, and Cuba's vice consul in the United States, Tatiana Martnez. The dialogue is set to continue, with another meeting scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C. on February 2.