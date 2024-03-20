Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Meets UN Secretary-General: A Dialogue on Multilateralism and Blockade Challenges

On March 19, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, a significant meeting took place between Gerardo Peñalver Portal, Cuban first deputy foreign minister and permanent representative of the island to the UN, and Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the organization. Both officials engaged in a discussion on various subjects of mutual interest within the multilateral agenda, marking an important exchange as Peñalver Portal concludes his diplomatic mission in New York.

Efforts and Challenges in the Cuban Context

During the dialogue, the Cuban deputy minister expressed gratitude towards Guterres and the United Nations Secretariat for their constant support throughout his tenure. He highlighted Cuba's endeavors to revamp its economic and social development model, aiming for progress in achieving the 2030 Agenda. However, these efforts have been significantly obstructed by the stringent economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States, coupled with Cuba's contentious inclusion on the list of countries purportedly sponsoring terrorism. Peñalver Portal also shed light on Washington's recent unsuccessful attempts to undermine the Cuban economy, provoke public discontent, and incite violent actions.

Cuba's Multilateral Activism and Commitment

On his part, Guterres commended Cuba's active participation and leadership on the multilateral front, particularly noting its chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China in 2023. He emphasized Cuba's steadfast commitment to the United Nations System and the principles of multilateralism. The meeting also saw the participation of notable Cuban diplomats, including ambassadors Yuri Gala Lopez and Yusnier Romero Puentes, counselor Alejandro Gonzalez Behmaras, and first secretary Martha Garcia Hernandez, signifying the importance of this exchange.

Looking Towards a Collaborative Future

The conversation between Peñalver Portal and Guterres underscores a crucial moment of acknowledgment and potential collaboration amidst the challenges faced by Cuba due to external pressures. It reflects a shared understanding of the importance of solidarity, dialogue, and cooperation in the international arena, especially in the pursuit of sustainable development goals. As Cuba continues to navigate through the complexities of international relations and sanctions, meetings like these highlight the critical role of multilateral platforms in seeking common ground and fostering global partnerships for a more equitable world.