In a strategic move to uphold transparency and accountability in public funds administration, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez attended the 2023 working meeting of the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic. The event, held on February 13, 2024, was also graced by the Vice President, Salvador Valdes Mesa, and the Comptroller General of the Republic, Gladys Bejerano Portela.

Upholding Integrity: The Role of the Comptroller's Office

The Comptroller's Office, an independent body, is tasked with ensuring the proper and transparent management of public funds. Its mandate extends to the superior control over administrative management and the investigation of alleged administrative corruption or improper resource use. The Office's vertical structure reaches throughout the country, reinforcing its watchdog role in maintaining financial integrity.

A Tale of Triumphs and Trials

Gladys Bejerano Portela, the Comptroller General, presented a comprehensive report detailing the Office's accomplishments, shortcomings, and challenges during the 2023 working meeting. The report underscored the Office's commitment to its mission, despite the hurdles encountered. It also highlighted the efforts to curb administrative corruption and ensure the judicious use of public funds.

Listening to the People: Addressing Public Complaints

The Comptroller's Office serves as an avenue for the Cuban people to voice their concerns about potential administrative corruption or the improper use of resources. By addressing these complaints, the Office fosters trust between the government and its citizens, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in public administration.

As the meeting concluded, President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez reiterated the government's commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity in public funds management. The President acknowledged the challenges faced by the Comptroller's Office and pledged support in their ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and accountability.

The 2023 working meeting of the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic marked a significant milestone in Cuba's pursuit of financial integrity. By fostering open dialogue and addressing public concerns, the government continues to solidify its commitment to transparency and accountability in public administration.