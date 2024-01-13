en English
Cuba

Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory

Marking 22 years since the initiation of detainees’ arrival at Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. military base in Cuba, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, has called for its closure and the return of the territory to Cuba. This U.S. military base, as proposed by the George W. Bush administration, operates outside the normal jurisdiction of federal courts, thereby skirting concerns such as humane treatment of detainees or charging them with crimes.

Denouncement of Arbitrary Detention and Human Rights Violations

The Foreign Minister denounced the arbitrary detention of 30 prisoners at Guantanamo, who were held without trial or due process, and subjected to torture and degrading treatment. Rodríguez emphasized the human rights violations that these practices represent, thereby adding a critical voice to the ongoing debate about the base’s operations.

Claim on the Occupied Territory

The Guantanamo naval base spans an area of 117.6 square kilometers of Cuba’s national territory, which, according to Rodríguez, was usurped in 1903 against the will of the Cuban people. The Cuban Government has consistently expressed its rejection of the U.S. military presence in Cuba and demanded the return of the territory in eastern Guantanamo province that it considers to be illegally occupied.

Call for Closure and Return of Territory

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez demanded the U.S. return the territory it allegedly occupies illegally in Guantánamo and urged Washington to close the prison that it opened 22 years ago in the Naval Base located in eastern Cuba. The minister’s call for closure and return of the territory is a bold move that further intensifies the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Cuba.

Cuba Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

