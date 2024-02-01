CT Group Steps Back from Election Work, Opens Door for New Players

In a move that marks a significant shift in Australia's political landscape, CT Group, the influential firm recognized for its key role in several federal Liberal party election victories, has announced its departure from seeking election-related work. Founded by Sir Lynton Crosby and Mark Textor, CT Group has played a pivotal role in the election campaigns of former Prime Ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull, and Scott Morrison.

A Shift in Strategy

While the firm's exact reasons behind this strategic pivot remain undisclosed, inside sources affirm the departure was amicable. The company's attention is now redirected towards commercial and M&A advisory, marking a significant change in its business model. Lynton Crosby, former CEO who stepped down in January, has extended his political expertise to the UK for over a decade, and has recently been offering informal advice to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

An Open Market for Political Campaign Services

The vacuum left by CT Group's exit from election work has created a fertile ground for other firms, many helmed by CT Group alumni, to vie for the Liberal party's patronage in upcoming elections. This transition, however, has not been devoid of controversy. An illustrative case is the lawsuit between CT Group and Freshwater Strategy, a nascent polling outfit established by former CT Group member, Michael Turner.

Controversies and Legal Disputes

The legal entanglement, now resolved, revolved around Turner's alleged unauthorized downloading of CT Group's data, an accusation he acknowledged and rectified by deleting the data. This incident has stirred significant tension within the industry. Turner, adhering to the confidentiality of the settlement, refrained from commenting on the matter. As the Liberal party gears up for the next election, the market for political campaign services has been blown wide open, ushering in a new era of competition and innovation.