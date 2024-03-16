CSOs Criticize Kano, Niger's N6 Billion Ramadan Feeding Budget Amid Economic Challenges

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and an economist have voiced strong opposition to the allocation of billions of naira by Kano and Niger states for Ramadan feeding programs, highlighting a misprioritization of funds amidst pressing educational and infrastructural needs. This criticism follows the revelation of a N5 billion budget by Kano and a N976 million allocation by Niger for the religious initiative, contrasting sharply with the states' obligations to address poverty and underdevelopment.

Allocation Amidst Austerity

In an era where economic challenges grip many Nigerian states, the decision by Kano and Niger to allocate substantial funds for Ramadan feeding has sparked controversy. Debo Adeniran, Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, labeled the act as wasteful, suggesting that such funds would be better spent on infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Enefaa Georgewill, Chairman of the Rivers State Civil Society Organisations, further criticized the legality of these expenditures in a secular nation, questioning the fairness towards non-Muslim citizens and highlighting the misalignment with Nigeria's constitutional secularism.

Intended Impact vs. Practical Outcomes

While the governments of Kano and Niger defend their budgets as efforts to support the poor during Ramadan, skepticism remains regarding the actual delivery and impact of these programs. Economist Olaitan Ridwan points out that the effectiveness of the initiative hinges on its execution, expressing concern over whether the funds will truly reach the intended beneficiaries. The Kano State Government has established over 90 feeding centers, yet questions linger about the transparency and accountability of these programs.

Broader Implications

The controversy surrounding the Ramadan feeding budgets in Kano and Niger states underscores deeper issues of governance, priority setting, and social equity in Nigeria. As the nation grapples with economic instability and developmental challenges, the allocation of such significant resources to religious activities raises critical questions about the role of government in supporting religious practices versus addressing universal social and economic needs. This debate mirrors broader conversations about the intersection of religion, governance, and social responsibility in the context of Nigeria's diverse and complex society.