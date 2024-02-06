CSG Justice Center Appoints New Leadership: Cam Ward and Peter Koutoujian

The Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing public safety and strengthening communities, has signaled a dynamic shift in leadership. The organization has announced the appointment of Cam Ward, the Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, as the new Chair of its Advisory Board. Concurrently, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian of Middlesex County, MA, has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the Advisory Board.

Cam Ward: A Champion of Criminal Justice Reform

Cam Ward, a recognized leader in the realm of criminal justice reform, steps into the role of Advisory Board Chair with a wealth of experience and a commitment to innovate. He has been noted for his efforts to streamline the criminal justice system and foster meaningful rehabilitation programs, a mission he aims to carry forward in his new role. Ward's leadership is expected to spearhead endeavors aimed at enhancing public safety and promoting best practices in criminal justice.

Peter Koutoujian: A Blend of Law Enforcement and Policy Innovation

Peter Koutoujian, the newly appointed Advisory Board Vice Chair, brings to the table extensive experience in law enforcement and criminal justice policy. As the Sheriff of Middlesex County, MA, Koutoujian has demonstrated a knack for bipartisan leadership and policy innovation. His appointment underscores the CSG Justice Center's commitment to justice reforms that transcend party lines.

The Advisory Board: A Diverse Pool of Expertise

Alongside Ward and Koutoujian, the CSG Justice Center welcomed four new members to the Advisory Board, each contributing expertise from various areas such as corrections, victim services, law enforcement, and judicial experience. This diverse pool of expertise is set to add a fresh perspective to the center's strategic approach, ensuring a comprehensive outlook on justice reforms.

The new Advisory Board members will convene for their first committee meeting in Spring 2024 in Washington D.C., marking a new chapter in the CSG Justice Center's journey to pioneer effective strategies for public safety and community strengthening.