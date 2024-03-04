Csepel Conflict Intensifies: Németh's Alleged Property Claims Lead to Fidesz Expulsions

In a recent escalation of internal political strife within Hungary's Fidesz party, the relationship between Csepel's mayor, Szilárd Németh, and his former allies, including deputy mayor Ábel Attila, has deteriorated significantly. Following their exclusion from the re-formed Fidesz group and subsequent party membership termination, the backdrop of this conflict appears rooted in disputes over municipal property transfer.

Origins of the Dispute

According to Ábel Attila, the conflict traces back to Németh's inability to accept his loss of the mayoral position in Csepel. Allegedly, Németh's defeat in the 2014 parliamentary elections triggered aggressive tactics against his political peers, including threats to depose them unless they surrendered their mayoral powers to him. Attila claims that behind Németh's maneuvers were intentions to claim the municipality's properties for himself, arguing that Németh felt entitled to public assets and funds.

Accusations of Misappropriation

The dispute took a more serious turn when Attila accused Németh of misappropriating public funds, specifically pointing to HUF 2.4 billion allocated for construction through the István Kozma Hungarian Wrestling Academy Foundation (KIMBA). Furthermore, Attila presented a letter on an ATV program that allegedly required Csepel municipality leaders to transfer HUF 12 billion worth of assets to Németh, under the guise of managing the coronavirus pandemic's impact. Attila labeled these actions as theft and embezzlement, highlighting the severity of the allegations against Németh.

Political Ramifications

The fallout from this conflict has not only led to the expulsion of Attila and the Csepel mayor from Fidesz but also raised questions about governance, ethics, and the use of public funds within the party. The controversy sheds light on broader issues of political accountability and the personal ambitions that can sometimes overshadow public service in the realm of Hungarian politics.

This unfolding drama in Csepel not only exposes the fractures within Fidesz but also invites scrutiny over how political power is wielded and for whose benefit. As this situation develops, the implications for local governance in Csepel and the broader political landscape in Hungary remain uncertain, with the potential to influence public perception and trust in elected officials.