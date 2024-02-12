CSC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Use of Name and Logo: Faces Criminal Prosecution

Civil Service Commission Cracks Down on Unauthorized Use of Name and Logo

Advertisment

In a stern warning issued on February 12, 2024, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) cautioned individuals and groups against the unauthorized use of its name and logo. According to CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles, those found guilty of engaging in such activities may face criminal prosecution and, potentially, jail time.

Unauthorized Use: Deceptive Practices and Criminal Prosecution

The CSC emphasized that it has not granted permission to any individual or entity to use its name and logo for online promotions, solicitations, recruitment, or enrollment in review classes. Chairperson Nograles stated that unauthorized use of the CSC logo is considered a deceptive practice, which can lead to criminal prosecution.

Advertisment

The commission has urged the public to verify the authenticity of any communication or transaction with entities claiming to represent the CSC. This call to action comes in response to reports of individuals using the names of CSC officials to harass employees of other government agencies for financial gain.

Impersonation of CSC Officials: A Growing Concern

In addition to the unauthorized use of the CSC name and logo, the commission has also warned against the impersonation of CSC officials. Incidents of unscrupulous individuals using CSC officials' names for harassment and loan collection have come to light.

Advertisment

To ensure authenticity, the CSC maintains only one official account on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Each regional office also has one official Facebook page. The commission advises the public to be cautious of any other accounts claiming to represent the CSC.

Violators Face Imprisonment Under Article 177

Violators found guilty of unauthorized logo use may face imprisonment under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code for usurpation of authority or official functions. As the CSC continues its crackdown on these activities, it reminds the public to remain vigilant and report any encounters with unauthorized individuals or groups using the commission's name and logo.

By staying informed and cautious, the public can help protect the integrity of the Civil Service Commission and ensure that deceptive practices are thwarted.

In conclusion, the Civil Service Commission's warning against unauthorized use of its name and logo serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying authenticity in today's digital age. By remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities, the public can play a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of government agencies and upholding the law.