CS Kindiki Tackles Passport Crisis, Announces Immediate Measures and Future Improvements

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki addressed the ongoing passport issuance delays at Nyayo House during a session with the Public Petitions Committee of the National Assembly on March 21, 2024. In a comprehensive overview, Kindiki laid out short-term fixes and long-term strategies aimed at revamping the passport service delivery system.

Advertisment

Immediate Relief and Accountability

In response to the acute shortage of passport booklets that has plagued Kenya, causing significant delays and public outcry, the government announced the arrival of 112,700 passport booklets. This shipment includes 92,400 50-page (B series) and 20,300 66-page (C series) booklets, earmarked to alleviate the current backlog. Kindiki emphasized the government's commitment to issuing these passports on a first-come, first-served basis while taking full responsibility for the inconveniences caused by the delays. Furthermore, he outlined measures to dismantle 'cartels' within the Immigration Department, which have exacerbated the backlog.

Technological Advancements and Infrastructure Upgrade

Advertisment

Looking ahead, the Interior Cabinet Secretary announced the procurement of two state-of-the-art passport printing machines, set to be operational by April 2024. These machines, along with additional servers, are expected to significantly boost the department's capacity to issue passports, reducing the wait time to three weeks post-application. The government's proactive approach also includes infrastructure upgrades to better accommodate the increasing number of applicants, thereby streamlining the entire process.

Future Outlook and Public Assurance

Kindiki's address to the National Assembly was not just about addressing the current crisis but also about laying down a roadmap for a more efficient and user-friendly passport issuance system. By taking responsibility for the delays and announcing concrete steps towards improvement, the government aims to restore public trust in the system. With the additional booklets and technological enhancements, Kenyans can look forward to a more seamless experience in acquiring passports, marking a significant step towards resolving a longstanding issue.

The measures announced by CS Kindiki represent a pivotal moment in Kenya's efforts to overhaul its passport issuance system. As these initiatives take shape, they promise not only to address the immediate backlog but also to pave the way for a more efficient, transparent, and user-centric service. This development is a testament to the government's commitment to resolving bureaucratic challenges and enhancing the overall citizen experience.