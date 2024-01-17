Crucial Votes Expected on Rwanda Bill Amendments in Parliamentary Session

In an evening session of considerable import, Members of Parliament (MPs) will cast their votes on various issues related to the Rwanda bill. A prominent highlight of this session is the expected vote on an amendment proposed by Robert Jenrick, concerning the introduction of "pyjama injunctions." This legal measure, one of seven amendments under consideration, could significantly impact the future direction of the Rwanda bill and its provisions, currently a topic of intense scrutiny in the political arena.

60 Tory rebels voted for changes to Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda policy. Their goal? To ensure that neither UK nor international law could be used to obstruct a person's removal to Rwanda. An additional amendment, courtesy of former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, aimed to make it challenging for individuals to file claims against their deportation. However, this amendment, too, was rejected, signalling unease within the Conservative Party during an election year.

The Voting Session

MPs voted on amendments to the Rwanda bill, including clauses 9, 10, 5, 6, 7, and 8, in addition to Robert Jenrick's proposed amendment. The bill eliminates certain sections of the Human Rights Act, ensuring that courts defer to parliament's view that Rwanda is safe. The decision to issue new guidance regarding civil servants' compliance with ministers' decisions sparked a significant row with civil service unions. Despite the Tory rebellion on various amendments, the former immigration minister withdrew his amendment following reassurances from the current illegal immigration minister. Nearly 50 rebels convened to discuss their concerns, with the majority ultimately deciding not to vote against the bill.

Rishi Sunak faces a critical vote on his Rwanda bill, following the resignation of two Conservative deputy chairmen and a ministerial aide to rebel over the issue. 60 Tory MPs backed rebel amendments, and the bill seeks to deter Channel crossings by reviving the government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda. The government is preparing to offer concessions, and if approximately 30 Tory MPs join opposition parties in voting against the bill, it could be defeated. The potential defeat of the bill could lead to a political cost, with debates over the issue further exposing divisions within the Conservative Party.