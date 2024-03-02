Croydon Community Voices Concerns on Met Police Stop & Search Tactics Amid Spike in Thefts

Residents of Croydon recently voiced their unease regarding the Metropolitan Police's handling of stop and search procedures, emphasizing the need for a more respectful approach that acknowledges the area's diversity. This sentiment emerged during a consultation held by the Met to 'reset' its relationship with London communities, which saw participation from school teachers, community leaders, and concerned parents at the Croydon Voluntary Action Centre. Anthony King of the MyEnds youth program, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, and other local officers were present to engage with the community's feedback, particularly concerning the recent rise in thefts.

Advertisment

Community Feedback and Concerns

While some support for stop and search was apparent, the meeting primarily highlighted concerns over its application and the perceived lack of action in addressing these issues. Neil, a youth worker from Croydon, expressed frustration over repetitive discussions without tangible solutions, emphasizing the importance of a trial-and-error approach. Another significant concern was the adultification of children and the cultural insensitivity in police interactions, which, according to attendees, exacerbates the trauma associated with stop and search. Vivian, a plumbing engineer and mother, pointed out the diminishing trust in authorities across generations, underscoring the need for police to adapt their methods to foster a better relationship with the community.

Met's Response and New Initiatives

Advertisment

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Adelekan acknowledged the community's concerns, particularly emphasizing the importance of quality policing over the quantity of arrests. He highlighted the Met's commitment to improving stop and search practices through a new charter and an online survey aimed at gathering public feedback on perceptions, training, and suggested improvements. The Met's intention to involve young people more directly in shaping local policing strategies was also discussed, with the MyEnds program being praised for its positive impact in other parts of London.

Looking Forward

Despite the Met's efforts to engage with the community and gather feedback, skepticism remains among Croydon residents about the effectiveness of these measures. Clive, a lifelong resident involved in community work, voiced concerns about the slow pace of change and the perceived PR nature of the consultation meetings. However, he also acknowledged the potential of initiatives like the MyEnds program to make a real difference. As the deadline for the survey approaches, the Met and the Croydon community stand at a critical juncture, with the potential to transform their relationship through collaborative efforts and a genuine commitment to addressing the concerns raised.

The Met's survey can be found here. The deadline for completion is March 19. Don't miss out on the biggest Croydon stories. Sign up to our Croydon Central newsletter HERE for all the latest weekly news and more.