Cross River State’s 2024 ‘People First Budget’ Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities

On December 30, 2023, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State made a pivotal move when he signed into law the state’s 2024 budget. Totalling a staggering N296.985 billion, the budget, fittingly dubbed the ‘People First Budget,’ sets a new benchmark for social equity and values in the region.

Funds reallocation aimed at social imbalances

The budget has made headlines due to a significant capital expenditure of N180 billion and a recurrent expenditure of N116 billion. However, what truly sets it apart is the fact that the final budget amount exceeded the initial N250 billion proposal by a notable N96 billion. The reason behind this increase in allocation is a move aimed at addressing one of society’s most pressing issues: the social imbalances faced by persons living with disabilities.

Enhancing support for persons with disabilities

The augmented budget is specifically designed to provide enhanced financial support for this vulnerable group. The funds are expected to improve access to vital areas such as healthcare, assistive technologies, education, and employment opportunities that are customized to the needs and capabilities of individuals with disabilities. In doing so, Governor Otu has emphasized the move as both a necessary and moral action.

Other notable allocations

Furthermore, the budget includes increased provisions for gratuities, debt servicing, counterpart funds, nutrition activities, social protection, climate change initiatives, and gender-responsive budgeting. These measures showcase the state’s unwavering commitment to social equity and values. With this budget, Cross River State takes a bold step forward in creating a society that stands for inclusivity and fairness.