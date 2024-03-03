Cross River State House of Assembly Tackles Machinery Disappearance, Emphasizes Accountability

Recent developments have emerged from the Cross River State House of Assembly, focusing on two significant issues impacting the state's economy and infrastructure. The Assembly has launched a detailed investigation into the disappearance of machinery purchased by the former Governor Ben Ayade's administration for N9 billion, now valued over N50 billion. Additionally, there's a call to action against the theft and vandalism at the Cross River State Piles and Pylon Factory, emphasizing the urgent need for governmental intervention.

Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, informed the Assembly about the commencement of an investigation into the whereabouts of 37 machines initially acquired for state development projects. Former Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Okon Owuna, disclosed that these machines were transferred under directives from higher authorities, involving multiple state ministries. The Assembly's proactive steps aim to track down the missing machinery, utilizing their serial numbers for identification, and highlight the Assembly's commitment to accountability and resource management in the state.

Addressing Factory Theft and Vandalism

The issue of theft and vandalism at the state's Piles and Pylon Factory was brought to the forefront by Hon. Okon Owuna, who stressed the economic implications of neglecting such incidents. Other Assembly members, including Hon. Bassey Bassey and Hon. Eyo Bassey, echoed the sentiment, urging immediate action to safeguard the state's assets. The discussion extended to the broader concern of ensuring the functionality and security of state-owned facilities to prevent future occurrences of theft and damage, thereby safeguarding the state's industrial and economic interests.

The Cross River State House of Assembly's discussions reflect a collective determination to address and rectify issues of asset mismanagement and vandalism. By highlighting the need for stringent measures to secure state properties and hold individuals accountable, the Assembly sets a precedent for responsible governance. Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem's acknowledgment of the motion points towards a resolve to not only recover the missing assets but also to implement policies that prevent such lapses in the future, underscoring the importance of maintaining the state's economic health and infrastructure integrity.

The ongoing investigations and calls for action in Cross River State underscore the challenges faced in managing public assets and the imperative for transparent, accountable governance. As the Assembly moves forward with its efforts, the outcomes of these investigations will likely have significant implications for the state's economic management and governance practices, potentially setting a benchmark for other states in addressing similar issues.