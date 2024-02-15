Cross River State Halts Forestry Commission Recruitment Amid Allegations of Favoritism

In a decisive move, the Cross River State House of Assembly has put a halt to the Forestry Commission's recent recruitment exercise, spotlighting allegations of favoritism and unequal representation. The heart of the issue lies in the recruitment of over 300 forest rangers, a process criticized for its biased selection favoring certain local government areas.

Advertisment

This bold action underscores a growing demand for transparency and equity in governmental procedures, reflecting the Assembly's commitment to fair opportunities for all citizens of Cross River State.

The Assembly's concerns were catalyzed by allegations against George Oben-Etchi, the Chairman of the Cross River State Forestry Commission. Accusations of nepotism and favoritism have clouded the recruitment process, with claims that Oben-Etchi prioritized friends and cronies for the ranger positions.

In response, the House has summoned the Chairman to provide a detailed account of the recruitment exercise. The scrutiny extends to Governor Bassey Otu, criticized for allegedly endorsing this lopsided approach. The unfolding scenario paints a complex picture of governance challenges and the intricate balance between environmental conservation efforts and equitable employment practices.

Advertisment

The Need for More Rangers: A Double-Edged Sword

At the heart of the controversy is the Forestry Commission's stated need for an expanded workforce to combat illegal logging, a pressing concern for Cross River State's rich but vulnerable ecosystems. Oben-Etchi disclosed that upon assuming office, he was confronted with a significantly depleted workforce, necessitating the recruitment of additional rangers.

Although the Commission sought approval for 600 recruits, only 300 were authorized. This situation underscores the critical need for more personnel to protect the state's forest reserves, yet it also highlights the delicate balance between environmental priorities and the imperative for fair employment practices.

In reaction to the outcry, the Assembly has not only called for the suspension of the recruitment exercise but also established a special committee to thoroughly investigate the allegations. This committee is tasked with unraveling the details of the recruitment process, examining the distribution of ranger positions among local government areas, and ensuring that the principles of fairness and equal opportunity are upheld.