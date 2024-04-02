Cross River Gov't Clears WAEC List Padding Allegations, Disciplines 31 Principals

Cross River State's initiative to fund WAEC examination fees for indigenous students has sparked controversy and led to disciplinary actions against 31 principals. Education Commissioner Senator Stephen Odey, PhD, addressed rumors of list padding, attributing discrepancies to clerical errors and emphasizing the government's significant investment of over 450 million naira in the education sector. This development underscores the state's commitment to enhancing educational standards while also highlighting challenges in school administration and the need for regulatory oversight.

Addressing Allegations and Setting Records Straight

Senator Stephen Odey, during a press briefing, refuted claims of padding the WAEC registration list, explaining that the discrepancy arose from repeated names due to compilation errors. With the original list boasting 16,301 students, corrections were made, trimming it down to 16,287. Despite these challenges, the government's resolve to fund the WAEC fees for indigenous students remains unwavering, showcasing a significant effort to alleviate financial burdens on families and ensure broader access to education.

Disciplinary Actions and Administrative Reforms

The investigation into the alleged padding incident also brought to light issues of non-compliance and corruption among school principals. Out of 36 principals scrutinized, 31 face disciplinary actions, including suspension and potential removal, for their roles in various irregularities. This crackdown is part of a larger effort to improve educational governance and ensure that schools adhere to registration standards, thereby preventing the proliferation of unregistered institutions.

Future Plans for Educational Enhancement

In addition to addressing current controversies, the Cross River State government is looking towards substantial educational reforms. The employment of 6,000 new teachers is on the horizon, aimed at bolstering the state