Cross River Govt Appeals for NLC Support in Ejecting Retired Employees to Boost Employment

In a significant address to protesting workers in Cross River State, Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his deputy Peter Odey, implored the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to assist in the removal of retired workers from government offices and accommodations. This request is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the civil service by creating opportunities for new hires, aiming to tackle the challenges of a bloated wage bill and improve living standards amidst escalating inflation and economic difficulties.

Advertisment

The Otu administration has been proactive in addressing the concerns of the state's civil servants, implementing measures such as a N10,000 palliative and a N5,000 Christmas bonus, alongside covering WAEC fees for students. These actions underscore the government's dedication to enhancing the welfare of its employees and the general populace, even as it seeks the cooperation of the NLC in streamlining the civil service for greater efficiency and employment opportunities.

NLC's Stance on Workers' Plight

During the protest, NLC Chairman Comrade Gregory Olayi articulated the union's position, highlighting the insufficiency of current wages in the face of rising living costs. While acknowledging the government's efforts through various palliatives, the NLC stressed the need for more substantial measures to alleviate the economic pressures on workers. The dialogue between the government and the NLC reflects a mutual recognition of the challenges at hand and a shared commitment to finding viable solutions.

The collaboration between the Cross River State government and the NLC in addressing civil service and economic challenges is a pivotal moment for the state. By focusing on creating space for new employees and improving living conditions for current ones, the government demonstrates a comprehensive approach to governance that balances administrative efficiency with social welfare. This initiative, if successful, could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar issues, highlighting the importance of cooperative governance in achieving sustainable development and economic stability.

As Cross River State navigates the complexities of civil service reform and economic adjustments, the outcomes of these efforts will likely have significant implications for the state's future. The partnership between the government and the NLC in tackling these challenges is a testament to the power of collective action in addressing societal issues, setting a precedent for collaborative problem-solving in the face of adversity.