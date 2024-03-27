Croatia's Abortion Rights Under Siege: From Yugoslav Legacy to Current Controversy

ZAGREB, Croatia — Vigils, marches, and public prayers have become the battleground in Croatia as religious and neo-conservative groups escalate efforts to overturn abortion rights, starkly contrasting the country's history as part of a Communist Yugoslavia that enshrined these rights 50 years ago. Croatia's current struggle reflects a broader tension within the European Union, as legal access to abortion faces practical barriers, pushing many to seek procedures abroad.

Advertisment

A Legacy in Jeopardy

Yugoslavia's progressive stance on abortion, which granted women the right to decide on childbirth, set a precedent that survived the country's dissolution. However, Croatia's subsequent independence and the rise of conservative forces have put this legacy at risk. The introduction of the right for doctors to refuse performing abortions on moral grounds has led to a significant gap between the law and its implementation, with numerous women forced to travel to Slovenia for the procedure.

A Divided Medical Community

Advertisment

Research reveals a deeply divided Croatian medical community, with some hospitals reporting 100% of obstetricians refusing to perform abortions. This resistance, coupled with the influence of conservative groups and the Catholic Church, has made abortion access increasingly difficult, raising concerns about women's health and rights. The case of Mirela Cavajda, who had to seek an abortion in Slovenia due to her child's health issues, underscores the urgent need for a discourse shift.

Looking Forward

The recent constitutional amendment in France, recognizing the right to abortion, has reignited discussions in the Balkans about the importance of safeguarding these rights. As Croatia grapples with its stance, the experiences of its Yugoslav past and the ongoing debates offer a critical lens through which to examine the evolving landscape of reproductive rights in the region.