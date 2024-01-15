Croatian President's Remarks on Minister's Sexuality Sparks Controversy

In a recent controversy that has stirred political and social circles in Croatia, President Zoran Milanovic is under fire for his public statements about Economy Minister Damir Habijan's sexual orientation. Known for his contentious rhetoric, Milanovic speculated openly about Habijan's sexuality, remarking, "100 per cent. Habijan is gay, right?" He further added that Habijan is not concealing his sexual orientation and leads a normal life.

Outcry from Various Quarters

These comments have elicited backlash from various quarters including the ruling party, opposition, media, public figures and the nation's ombudswoman for gender equality. Visnja Ljubicic, the ombudswoman, issued a statement condemning President Milanovic's comments, labeling them as an infringement of the right to privacy. She underscored that the public disclosure of one's sexual orientation should be a matter of personal choice.

President's Response and Public Reaction

Unfazed by the criticism, Milanovic responded by stating that being gay is neither an insult nor a problem. He went on to accuse the ombudswoman of being part of a hypocritical political group. His comments, however, have drawn criticism from women's rights activist Sanja Sarnavka who pointed out the widespread homophobia in the country. Damir Habijan, who is a member of the centre-right HDZ party and was appointed minister in December, has not made any comments about the controversy.

Context in Croatian Society

Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, has been slowly liberalizing gay rights but remains largely a conservative society. So far, only one national-level politician has openly declared being gay. Milanovic's comments and the ensuing controversy provide a glimpse into the complex social fabric of Croatia, where progress in LGBTQ rights is intersecting with deep-rooted conservative values.