Human Rights

Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen

In a recent development, DerbyChrisW, a prominent figure in international policy debates, has openly criticized the legal basis of the US and UK airstrikes on Yemen. He asserted that there is no provision in international law that can justify these actions, adding a new dimension to an ongoing controversy surrounding foreign intervention in Yemen’s complex and protracted conflict.

The Controversy Over Airstrikes

The US and the UK have been providing support to the Saudi-led coalition, which is currently engaged in a battle with the Houthi rebel movement in Yemen. Critics argue that these airstrikes result in civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, raising questions about the legality and moral implications of such actions. The contentious issue has highlighted the tension between national security interests and international humanitarian principles.

The International Stance

The US and Britain have defended the legality of their airstrikes, citing the need to disrupt and degrade the Houthi’s ability to continue attacks on vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea. However, this argument was met with criticism from Russia and China, who accused the Western allies of escalating regional tensions and violating international law. The UN Security Council debate underscored concerns about the use of force against Yemen and the resulting devastation to infrastructure and civilian lives.

Unpacking the Debate

The debate over the legality of the airstrikes is part of a larger discussion about the role of foreign powers in the Yemen conflict and their adherence to international laws governing warfare and the protection of non-combatants. The controversy is a stark reminder of the need for a balanced approach that respects both national security interests and international humanitarian principles. The situation in Yemen calls for a nuanced understanding of the conflict and a commitment to finding a resolution that prioritizes the welfare of the Yemeni people.

Human Rights Politics War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

