Critique of President Biden’s 2023 Accomplishments Sparks Skepticism and Debate

As we transition into the New Year, President Joe Biden’s list of major accomplishments for 2023 has surfaced on social media, sparking a critique followed by a wave of skepticism. The list, which includes tackling inflation, investing in America, and strengthening democracy, was fact-checked against current events and statistics, often yielding humorously negative results.

The Inflation Contradiction

The claim of tackling inflation was met with raised eyebrows, considering the rising costs of groceries and gas. This contradiction hints at a gap between the administration’s self-assessment and the lived experiences of everyday Americans.

Questioning Safety Amidst Rising Crime

Similarly, the assertion of making America safer from gun violence was questioned in light of a surge in violent crimes, particularly black-on-black murders and assaults. This discrepancy raises concerns about the effectiveness of the administration’s policies in addressing the root causes of violence and ensuring public safety.

Examining Vice President Kamala Harris’s New Role

The commentary also touched on Vice President Kamala Harris’s new role as ‘Artificial Intelligence Czar’. This move was met with a dose of sarcasm, accompanied by a mention of The Babylon Bee’s parody list of Biden/Harris achievements.

Other topics such as military recruitment struggles, the southern border, and California’s policies on illegal immigrants and gender-neutral toy aisles also made it to the critique. The piece wrapped up with a call for prayers for American leadership and unity, and a request for support for The Patriot Post’s Year-End Campaign.