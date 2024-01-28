Amid questions surrounding the United Kingdom's post-Brexit trade strategy, critics point to the 'Great Tomato Shortage of 2023' as a glaring example of missed opportunities. This event saw the UK struggling with a dearth of tomatoes due to high energy prices and frigid weather conditions, a situation mirrored in the European Union (EU). However, the shortage was amplified in the UK due to unamended import restrictions on tomatoes from non-EU nations, such as Morocco.

These import restrictions are remnants of the EU's tariff system and quotas, designed to safeguard Spanish growers. Critics argue that these policies should have been reevaluated and potentially amended following Brexit, to reflect the UK's new trade freedoms. Instead, the UK has preserved these tariffs and quotas, exacerbating the tomato shortage and leaving the country vulnerable to similar situations in the future.

Slow Progress on New Trade Deals

The lack of significant new free trade agreements post-Brexit is another area drawing criticism. Some suggest this slow progress could be a deliberate move by government officials, leaving room for a potential future Labour government, led by Keir Starmer, to forge closer ties with the EU customs union.

Another point of contention is the perceived missed opportunity with Morocco. This North African country has sought a closer trade relationship with the UK since Brexit. Yet, the UK's continued implementation of EU-style restrictions on Moroccan tomatoes, among other goods, has hindered the establishment of stronger trade ties. Critics argue that exploring such opportunities could have alleviated the tomato shortage and presented a positive example of the potential benefits of Brexit.

In response to these criticisms, the Institute for Free Trade has put forth proposals to liberalize UK trade. These include scrapping tariffs and establishing a digital trade corridor with Morocco. As the UK navigates its post-Brexit landscape, such measures may offer a path forward towards maximizing the potential benefits of its newfound trade independence.