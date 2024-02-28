Cristal G. Kier Takes Oath as Hillsboro Treasurer, Succeeding Deborah J. Sansone

The city of Hillsboro has seen a significant change in its financial leadership as Cristal G. Kier steps into the role of City Treasurer, following the resignation of her predecessor, Deborah J. Sansone. The Highland County Republican Party Central Committee members from the city have chosen Kier for this position, marking a new chapter in Hillsboro's financial management. Sansone, who had been serving since April 2023, stepped down on February 19, 2024, leaving the remainder of her term to be filled.

Appointment and Oath Taking Ceremony

The transition of roles took place with an official oath-taking ceremony where Cristal G. Kier was sworn in by Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley. The ceremony was witnessed by Hillsboro Auditor Dawson Barreras among other dignitaries and marked Kier's official start in her new role. Kier's term, which commenced immediately following the ceremony, is slated to conclude at the end of 2025.

Background and Expectations

Cristal G. Kier steps into the position with a commitment to uphold the financial integrity and fiscal responsibility of the city. Her appointment comes at a crucial time as Hillsboro looks to navigate the complexities of municipal finance and foster economic growth. The community and city officials have expressed optimism regarding Kier's capabilities to manage the city's finances, citing her qualifications and readiness to take on the challenges of the role.

Looking Forward

As Cristal G. Kier begins her tenure as Hillsboro Treasurer, the city anticipates a period of stable and proactive financial management. Her leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in guiding Hillsboro through its current economic landscape and towards a prosperous future. While Kier has the remainder of the term to make her mark, the community watches eagerly to see how her strategies and financial policies will influence Hillsboro's growth and stability.

With a fresh perspective and a solid backing from the Highland County Republican Party Central Committee, Kier's appointment ushers in a hopeful era for Hillsboro's financial administration. As the city embarks on this new chapter, the focus remains on achieving fiscal health and ensuring the economic well-being of its residents under Kier's stewardship.