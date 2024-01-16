Crisis Within the Conservative Party: An Examination of Internal Discord and Declining Support

The Conservative Party in the UK teeters on the edge of internal chaos amid declining public support, revealing cracks in its once impregnable fortress. The expulsion of the Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, from a Conservative WhatsApp group following her praise for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a 'hero' for delivering Brexit, unveils the simmering tensions within the party.

Frost’s Resignation and Its Implications

The resignation of Brexit Secretary David Frost has sparked questions not only about the unity of the party but also the perceived success of Brexit itself. Frost's departure, seen by some as a protest against Johnson's post-Brexit policies, has left the party grappling with its ideological direction and leadership.

Electoral Losses and Declining Public Support

As the party squabbles internally, its electoral stronghold appears to be slipping. The North Shropshire by-election witnessed the Liberal Democrats capturing a traditionally safe Conservative seat for the first time since 1983. This significant defeat has heightened concerns about the party's dwindling public approval.

Public perception of Johnson's Brexit deal has been on a downward trajectory. A recent study from the National Centre for Social Research found that the proportion of people who believe the UK got a good deal has plummeted from 21 percent in January to a mere 12 percent in August.

COVID-19 Measures and Internal Rebellion

Johnson's introduction of COVID-19 passports faced the largest rebellion of his prime ministership. Despite this internal opposition, the measures were passed, thanks in part to votes from the Labour party. This episode highlights the growing schism within the party and the increasing reliance on opposition support to pass vital legislation.

Scandals and Allegations

These internal and electoral challenges are further compounded by ongoing scandals involving government officials. Allegations of breaches in COVID-19 restrictions by Downing Street officials and attempts to shield a former Tory MP from accountability have cast long shadows over the party, fueling public discontent and eroding trust in the Conservative leadership.

Current polls show Labour leading the Conservatives with the highest margin since 2014. The Conservative Party, once a symbol of political stability and unity, now finds itself in a precarious position, battling internal dissension, public disapproval, and a series of scandals.