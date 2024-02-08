Crisis at Osun State College of Health Technology as Provost Faces Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

In the heart of Osun State, a brewing storm threatens to disrupt the tranquility of the College of Health Technology, Ilesa. The Provost, Dr. L.O Raheem, finds himself at the epicenter of a crisis, as he faces a barrage of queries from the college's Governing Council.

The queries, two within a 24-hour period, have raised eyebrows and concerns about a deepening rift between the Provost and the council members. The first query, dated February 5, 2024, bears the signatures of several board members, addressing issues regarding the Provost's financial approval powers and procedures.

The letter suggests discrepancies in the Provost's reported approval limit and outlines new approval thresholds and regulations for the college's financial operations. The second query, issued on February 6, 2024, by the Finance Subcommittee Chairman, Hon Felix Kola Ogunwale, and Akinjimi Sunday, demands explanations for a series of alleged actions by the Provost.

Allegations and Accusations

The Provost has been accused of refusing to nominate students for scholarships, to cost projects, to disclose student numbers for income determination, and to account for the college's income and bank balances over recent months. These allegations have cast a shadow over the Provost's tenure, raising questions about his leadership and financial management.

Moreover, there are allegations of victimization against the Provost, accusing the chairman of pressuring him to authorize the purchase of a N75 million car despite the college's income being less than N70 million. This accusation, if true, paints a picture of a Provost caught in a web of political pressure and financial mismanagement.

A Call for Intervention

As the crisis deepens, there is a growing call for Governor Ademola Adeleke's intervention. There are suggestions for the establishment of a monitoring team to mediate between political appointees and civil servants in the academic sector. This move, many believe, could help restore order and ensure the smooth running of the college.

At the time of reporting, the Provost had yet to respond to the queries, leaving many to wonder about his fate and the future of the college. As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the crisis at the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, is far from over.