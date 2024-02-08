Crisis and Calm: An Unlikely Pair - The Washington Bridge Saga

On December 11, 2023, the unthinkable happened. The Washington Bridge, a vital artery for 96,000 daily commuters in Rhode Island, faced an imminent risk of collapse. The announcement sent shockwaves through the state, disrupting lives and livelihoods. Yet, amid the chaos, a series of text messages between Governor Daniel J. McKee and Peter Alviti Jr., Director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), revealed an unexpected tranquility.

Crisis and Calm: An Unlikely Pair

As the world around them scrambled to react to the Washington Bridge closure, McKee and Alviti exchanged messages that were strikingly calm. The recently released texts, spanning six weeks, show no explicit mention of the bridge itself. Instead, they paint a picture of two leaders focused on communication, collaboration, and support.

The messages, obtained by NBC-10 following a public records request, reveal a preference for phone conversations. Several texts request calls or apologize for missed ones, suggesting a dedication to direct dialogue over written communication. This human touch amidst the crisis is a testament to their leadership style.

The Cost of Commute: A Ferry Tale

Amidst the texts, another story emerges - that of a free commuter ferry service. Initially introduced as a solution to the traffic gridlock caused by the bridge closure, the service was underutilized. With a capacity of 1,100 passengers per trip, it barely attracted 300 to 400 commuters daily, costing the state a staggering $50,000 each day.

The texts between McKee and Alviti discuss the termination of this service, which finally ended on January 19 after the final tally confirmed its underutilization. This decision, though necessary, underscores the financial implications of the bridge crisis.

Beyond the Texts: Unseen Conversations

Interestingly, the released texts do not cover the period from December 21 to the new year. However, McKee's spokesperson confirmed constant contact between the two leaders via other means during this time. The absence of texts does not equate to a lack of communication or action.

Moreover, portions of the texts were redacted, deemed not public record. This raises questions about the full extent of the conversations surrounding the bridge crisis.

As the dust settles on the Washington Bridge crisis, these text messages offer a unique insight into the response of Rhode Island's leadership. They reveal a story of calm amidst chaos, difficult decisions, and the unseen conversations that shape our world.

The Washington Bridge crisis was more than just a disruption; it was a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the power of communication. As we move forward, the lessons learned from this episode will undoubtedly echo in the corridors of power, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, calm, and collaboration can prevail.