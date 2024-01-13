Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets

Queensland’s Opposition Leader, David Crisafulli, has launched a scathing critique of the state government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its election promises of bolstering key frontline services. According to Crisafulli, these failures have resulted in significant shortfalls in employment targets for police, teachers, and nurses, thereby putting undue pressure on these vital public services.

Unfulfilled Employment Targets

Crisafulli has laid bare the stark reality of the situation, highlighting a drop of 120 frontline police officers in the five months leading up to December. Furthermore, he drew attention to the fact that the hiring of first-year teachers in state schools for November was at a low of 2,272 compared to the 3,154 in 2022 and 2,881 in 2021. This trend of dwindling numbers extends to the police force as well, with 322 fewer officers than 18 months ago. In his assessment, the government’s targets for both teachers and nurses are ‘a million miles away’ from being realized.

Implications of the Shortage

The implications of this workforce shortage are grave, leading to a 16% increase in costs associated with meeting service demands and a 20% rise in staff overtime. This situation not only puts a significant burden on the existing workforce but also compromises the quality of public services delivered to Queenslanders.

A Vision for the Public Service

In the face of these challenges, Crisafulli outlined his vision for the public service. His plan focuses on attracting the best candidates, retaining and respecting current employees, and ensuring that Queenslanders receive top-tier services regardless of their location in the state. Central to his vision is the creation of a culture where public servants feel valued and respected. Additionally, he called for ministers to be held accountable for leading their respective departments and organizations effectively.