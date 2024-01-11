en English
Ireland

Creeslough Unveils Community Links Hub: A Symbol of Resilience and Unity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
The Creeslough Community Association Links Hub, a symbol of resilience and community spirit, is all set for its official inauguration on April 19, 2023. The Green Party Minister, Joe O’Brien, who is entrusted with Community Development and Charities, will preside over the ceremony. This event marks a significant milestone in the recovery journey of the Creeslough village, following the tragedy that befell it in October 2022.

Revitalizing Spaces

Situated on the Main Street of Creeslough village, the hub breathes new life into the former Cope Hardware premises. This renovation encapsulates the spirit of redevelopment, transforming the former commercial space into a community haven, complete with a communal area, three offices, a meeting room, and kitchen amenities. The hub serves as a beacon of hope, a place where the community can gather, learn, and heal.

A Response to Tragedy

The genesis of the hub was a reaction to the Creeslough Tragedy that occurred in October 2022. This initiative aims to provide a community space that fosters wellbeing, education, and unity among the villagers. It serves as a testament to the resilience of the Creeslough community, rising from adversity to create a space that bolsters community ties and promotes individual and collective growth.

A Hive of Activities

Despite its official inauguration being slated for tomorrow, the hub has been a bustling center of activity since August. From hosting courses and classes to community events, the hub has been a cornerstone of communal interaction and learning. The official opening is scheduled for 11 am, welcoming all to explore the new space and the opportunities it presents.

Ireland Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

