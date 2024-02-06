Cranbrook's Local Area Service Proposal Defeated Following Public Opposition

On February 5, the City of Cranbrook's proposal to extend water and sanitary sewer services along South Hill on 12th Avenue through a Local Area Service (LAS) was defeated following substantial public opposition. The LAS was initially proposed to provide city water service, reliable sewer, and enhanced fire protection to an area that is currently reliant on wells and septic systems.

Public Consultation and Opposition

The proposal was subjected to active public consultation in December 2023 and January 2024, but the majority of residents in the affected area opposed it. Out of 27 properties in the South Hill LAS area, 22 submitted valid petitions against the proposed extension. The public engagement and petition process led to the city council rejecting the proposal.

The Role of the Council and Mayor

Mayor Wayne Price acknowledged the controversy surrounding the proposal and affirmed that the council followed the necessary process to record public opinion. Despite the setback, the council remains open to exploring smaller scale service extension options with residents who supported the initiative.

The Implication of the LAS Proposal

The LAS was proposed to enable property owners to further develop their land through subdivision or construction, which is currently not feasible due to the lack of proper infrastructure. The LAS can be initiated by either property owners or the municipal council. In this instance, it was the city that sought to establish the service following requests from some property owners.