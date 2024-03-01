Cranbrook School Council Member Steps Aside as ABC's Four Corners Prepares Exposé

In a preemptive move ahead of a potentially controversial ABC Four Corners episode, James Sheller, a senior counsel and vice president of the Cranbrook School council, has taken a temporary leave of absence. This decision comes in light of the upcoming program titled 'Old School', which is set to air on Monday, revealing new allegations about the culture within the prestigious all-boys institution in Sydney.

Investigation Sparks Concern

The episode, spearheaded by reporter Louise Milligan, aims to shed light on the allegations of sexual assaults among schoolboys and the experiences of female staff who have subsequently left the institution. The ABC's investigation into Cranbrook School has stirred a notable amount of attention, not only because of the serious nature of the allegations but also due to the school's historical prestige and its notable alumni, which include figures like James Packer and Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Response from Cranbrook School

Following the announcement of the Four Corners episode, Cranbrook School has publicly criticized the ABC, voicing concerns over the fairness and intentions behind the investigation. The school's council president, Geoff Lovell, highlighted their apprehensions, indicating that the institution had declined on-camera interviews with the ABC, fearing that their stance would not be accurately represented. Despite these challenges, the school has communicated to parents, reassuring them of the institution's commitment to maintaining a respectful, kind, and inclusive environment for all students and staff.

The Implications of the Exposé

The airing of 'Old School' could have far-reaching implications for Cranbrook School, potentially impacting its reputation, student enrolment, and philanthropic support. The decision by James Sheller to step aside, albeit temporarily, underscores the sensitivity and gravity of the situation faced by the school. As the community braces for the episode's airing, the focus remains on how the institution will navigate the allegations and whether it will lead to significant changes in culture and governance.

As the story unfolds, the broader educational community will be watching closely, not only to see the outcome for Cranbrook School but also to reflect on the implications for private education and the safety of students in similar institutions across the country. The unfolding narrative promises to spark discussions on accountability, oversight, and the measures needed to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students.