CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a significant political advisory body in China, is slated to convene its second session of the 14th National Committee on March 4, 2024, in Beijing. This crucial news arrived following a recent Chairperson’s Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. The CPPCC holds a pivotal role in China’s political landscape, providing a platform for varied sectors to influence the decision-making process, despite lacking legislative authority.

Preparation and Convening of Sessions

In readiness for this monumental event, the fifth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee is due to meet on March 1 and 2, 2024. These sessions constitute a regular part of China’s political processes, where representatives from diverse backgrounds converge to deliberate and consult on crucial national matters.

Decisions and Approvals

During the 12th Chairperson’s Council meeting held in Beijing, Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided. He called for political advisors to align with the CPC Central Committee’s resolutions on economic growth. The leadership meeting also ratified the CPPCC National Committee’s work priorities for 2024, consultative plans, and inspection, survey, and investigation plans, among other documents.

Revocation and Implications

The article also sheds light on the revocation of three senior military-industrial enterprises’ qualifications as CPPCC members. This move is due to their suspected involvement in the Rocket Force corruption case, whose details are yet to be disclosed. The intricate and sensitive nature of the case potentially casts a broad shadow over China’s aerospace and military industry system. The ongoing investigation hints at more individuals being embroiled, signaling potential implications for China’s strategic position and international relations.