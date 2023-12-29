en English
China

CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:00 am EST
The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a significant political advisory body in China, is slated to convene its second session of the 14th National Committee on March 4, 2024, in Beijing. This crucial news arrived following a recent Chairperson’s Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. The CPPCC holds a pivotal role in China’s political landscape, providing a platform for varied sectors to influence the decision-making process, despite lacking legislative authority.

Preparation and Convening of Sessions

In readiness for this monumental event, the fifth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee is due to meet on March 1 and 2, 2024. These sessions constitute a regular part of China’s political processes, where representatives from diverse backgrounds converge to deliberate and consult on crucial national matters.

Decisions and Approvals

During the 12th Chairperson’s Council meeting held in Beijing, Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided. He called for political advisors to align with the CPC Central Committee’s resolutions on economic growth. The leadership meeting also ratified the CPPCC National Committee’s work priorities for 2024, consultative plans, and inspection, survey, and investigation plans, among other documents.

Revocation and Implications

The article also sheds light on the revocation of three senior military-industrial enterprises’ qualifications as CPPCC members. This move is due to their suspected involvement in the Rocket Force corruption case, whose details are yet to be disclosed. The intricate and sensitive nature of the case potentially casts a broad shadow over China’s aerospace and military industry system. The ongoing investigation hints at more individuals being embroiled, signaling potential implications for China’s strategic position and international relations.

China Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

