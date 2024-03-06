CPP Chairperson Urges Suspension of Ghana Independence Celebrations for Tangible Prosperity

Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has made a compelling call to suspend Ghana's Independence Day celebrations "until there is measurable prosperity" in the country, spotlighting the unfulfilled vision of prosperity and self-reliance 67 years post-independence. Highlighting corruption and leadership failures as major setbacks, she proposed a 'Sacred Oath of Allegiance' for political leaders to ensure commitment to the welfare of citizens and combat corruption. This revolutionary stance was shared during a press briefing in Accra on March 6, 2024, igniting discussions on governance and public service in Ghana.

Revisiting the Vision of Independence

In her address, Nana Frimpomaa lamented the stagnant progress towards the prosperous nation and self-reliance envisioned by Ghana's forebears. She underscored the irony of celebrating independence amid widespread corruption, lack of affordable housing, job scarcity, and underdeveloped industries. These issues, according to her, have derailed the country's journey towards achieving the dreams of its ancestors. By questioning the essence of Independence Day celebrations without tangible prosperity, she called for a national reflection on the true meaning of independence.

The 'Sacred Oath of Allegiance'

As a tangible solution to the challenges facing Ghana, Nana Frimpomaa introduced the 'Sacred Oath of Allegiance'. This oath, demonstrated through a symbolic libation at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Independence Square, is intended to purify the political landscape, ensuring leaders' unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and the welfare of the nation. This initiative aims to rekindle the foundational principles of public service and leadership, emphasizing accountability and the prioritization of the citizens' welfare over political interests.

Envisioning a Prosperous Future

Nana Frimpomaa's call for the suspension of Independence Day celebrations is not just a critique but a clarion call for genuine change and decisive actions towards realizing the dream of a prosperous Ghana. She envisions a future where governance and public service are genuinely dedicated to enhancing the prosperity and welfare of every Ghanaian. This future, as per her vision, is one where leaders are judged by their commitment to the welfare of the people, embodying the principles of the 'Sacred Oath of Allegiance'.

As Ghana stands at a crossroads, the call to rethink the significance of its Independence Day celebrations presents an opportunity for the nation to chart a new course towards measurable prosperity. Nana Frimpomaa's advocacy for the 'Sacred Oath of Allegiance' serves as a reminder of the urgent need for a governance paradigm shift, where the welfare of the citizenry is paramount. In doing so, Ghana can fulfill the aspirations of its forebears, building a future where the dreams of independence and prosperity are not just ideals but realities for all.